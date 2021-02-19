Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,426 in the last 365 days.

Secureworks to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on March 11, 2021

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter full year fiscal 2021 financial results Thursday, March 11, 2021, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.  

Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company’s website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.

About Secureworks
Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers’ ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook

Read the Secureworks Blog

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Richie Downum
Investor Relations Director
404-235-1021
rdownum@secureworks.com

Media Inquiries:
Derek Delano
Corporate Communications
617-335-9516
press@secureworks.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Secureworks to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on March 11, 2021

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.