Village of Hixton receives $233,000 state grant to support redevelopment of commercial building

WEDC investment to help fund construction of new Sampson Heating & Air Conditioning building

MADISON, WI. FEB. 18, 2021 – The Village of Hixton is receiving a $233,000 state grant to assist in the construction of a new commercial building located in downtown Hixton.

The Community Development Investment (CDI) Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will support the demolition of a condemned building and construction of a new shop and showroom for Sampson Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.

The proposed project is expected to be completed in 2021 and includes razing the damaged building and constructing a new shop and retail showroom. The project will save 10 full-time jobs in the business district; increase the square footage of the building with a larger showroom, warehousing and truck shop; and help create two to three new full-time positions soon after project completion.

“One of the top priorities of WEDC is to promote substantive local development by helping communities enhance their business districts and establish firm foundations for ongoing economic growth,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “I commend the Village of Hixton and Sampson Heating & Air Conditioning for taking the steps needed to redevelop and maintain Sampson’s 61-year presence in Hixton’s downtown commercial district.”

The Village of Hixton is working with Sampson to redevelop the property. The current building that belongs to Sampson was damaged during a major snow event in 2019 and then condemned and designated as blighted by the Village Council. In order to rebuild, the business needs to adhere to the recommended village aesthetics seen in most facades in downtown Hixton, which include brick façade where practical and requested by the Village.

Remaining downtown is imperative for Sampson’s, but the extra costs associated with the façade requirements by the village put an additional burden on the project. The grant will make project costs manageable for Sampson and allow the local business to continue operating downtown.

Sampson Heating & Air Conditioning has been conducting business in Hixton’s downtown business district for 61 years. Sampson’s service area is Jackson and Trempealeau counties, and their services include the design, sales, installation, repair, and maintenance of heating and cooling, geothermal, boilers, in-floor tubing, ventilation and more for local residential and commercial projects.

“I am pleased to see that the Village of Hixton is receiving this state grant,” said state Rep. Treig Pronschinske. “It’s been shown over the last year especially that our rural areas are important and deserving of recognition. Sampson Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. constructing a new facility is a good sign to our communities that small businesses are standing strong and will thrive.”

“I congratulate the Village of Hixton for being awarded the CDI Grant,” said state Sen. Jeff Smith. “I greatly appreciate WEDC for their work in making this funding available and naming the Village of Hixton as a recipient. I’m grateful knowing this investment will create new jobs and help reinvigorate the local community.”

WEDC’s CDI Grant Program supports community development and redevelopment efforts, primarily in downtown areas. The matching grants are awarded based on the ability of applicants to demonstrate the economic impact of the proposed project, including public and private partnership development, financial need, and use of sustainable downtown development practices.

Since the program’s inception in 2013, WEDC has awarded more than $26.4 million in CDI Grants to over 100 communities for projects expected to generate more than $440 million in capital investments statewide. Through fiscal year 2020, WEDC has awarded 124 CDI Grants to 86 communities throughout the state.