HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 19, 2021
Department of Health:
https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/
Daily Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates
The chart below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday. A weekly summary is included each Wednesday (delayed this week).
50 New COVID-19 Cases Reported
DOH reports 50 new cases of coronavirus today. The department reports two (2) additional deaths:
Oʻahu
1 man, 80-89 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized
Maui
1 man, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized
The temporary interruption in electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) was resolved on Tuesday, February 16. All reporting feeds have been reestablished and any lagged case reports are now fully caught up and reflected in the counts and summary statistics.
This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Feb. 17, 2021
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since
2/28/2020
(including new cases)
|O‘ahu
|22
|21,716
|Hawai‘i
|2
|2,226
|Maui
|22
|1,987
|Kaua‘i
|0
|180
|Moloka‘i
|0
|27
|Lānaʻi
|0
|108
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|4
|804
|Total Cases
|50
|27,048++
|Deaths
|2
|430
Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 2/18/21 – Hawai‘i-1, Maui-5, O‘ahu-33, Kauaʻi-0
††As a result of updated information, one case on Oahu was recategorized to Maui, and one case on Oahu and one case on Maui were removed from the counts.
Department of Public Safety:
Statewide Inmate Testing Continues
COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reported two (2) negative inmate test results. The total active positive inmate cases at MCCC remains unchanged at 25. All other correctional facility inmate populations remain clear of the virus. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) also reported 42 negative inmate results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority:
11,988 Passengers Arrive on Thursday
Yesterday, a total of 11,988 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 7,337 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,078 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.
To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/
Hawaiʻi State Legislature:
Senate and House to Host COVID-19 Talk Story DOH Director
Members of the senate and house are set to host a COVID-19 “talk story” with DOH Director Dr. Elizabeth Char on Monday. They’ll be discussing the coronavirus vaccination schedule, the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and the state’s reopening strategy. The talk story will be livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiSenate/
