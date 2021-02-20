HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Feb. 19, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The chart below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday. A weekly summary is included each Wednesday (delayed this week).

50 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DOH reports 50 new cases of coronavirus today. The department reports two (2) additional deaths:

Oʻahu

1 man, 80-89 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

Maui

1 man, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

The temporary interruption in electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) was resolved on Tuesday, February 16. All reporting feeds have been reestablished and any lagged case reports are now fully caught up and reflected in the counts and summary statistics.

This report includes cases up until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Feb. 17, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 22 21,716 Hawai‘i 2 2,226 Maui 22 1,987 Kaua‘i 0 180 Moloka‘i 0 27 Lānaʻi 0 108 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 4 804 Total Cases 50 27,048++ Deaths 2 430

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 2/18/21 – Hawai‘i-1, Maui-5, O‘ahu-33, Kauaʻi-0

††As a result of updated information, one case on Oahu was recategorized to Maui, and one case on Oahu and one case on Maui were removed from the counts.

Department of Public Safety :

Statewide Inmate Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reported two (2) negative inmate test results. The total active positive inmate cases at MCCC remains unchanged at 25. All other correctional facility inmate populations remain clear of the virus. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) also reported 42 negative inmate results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

11,988 Passengers Arrive on Thursday

Yesterday, a total of 11,988 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 7,337 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,078 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Hawaiʻi State Legislature :

Senate and House to Host COVID-19 Talk Story DOH Director

Members of the senate and house are set to host a COVID-19 “talk story” with DOH Director Dr. Elizabeth Char on Monday. They’ll be discussing the coronavirus vaccination schedule, the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, and the state’s reopening strategy. The talk story will be livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiSenate/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/ Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194

[email protected]