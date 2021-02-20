DLNR NEWS RELEASE: HAWAI’I ISLAND 2021 SPRING BEARDED TURKEY SEASON OPENING NEXT MONTH

Newsroom Posted on Feb 19, 2021 in Latest News

(Hilo) – The opening of the 2021 spring bearded turkey hunting season begins on Monday, March 1, 2021. The spring season will run for 46 consecutive days through Thursday, April 15, 2021. The spring season will be for bearded turkeys only, in locations identified below. The season length, bag limits, and hunting areas are those established in Title 13, Chapter 122, “Rules Regulating Game Bird Hunting, Field Trials and Commercial Shooting Preserves.

Open Turkey Hunting Areas Special Conditions Season Dates Hunting Hours Unit A – Mauna Kea Forest Reserve and GMA Mammal hunting will also be open above tree-line for rifle, muzzleloader, handgun, and shotgun. March 1 – April 15, 2021 (46 consecutive days) One-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset Unit G – Kaohe GMA Also open daily to mammal hunting for archery. Unit F – Pu‘u Wa‘awa‘a Forest Reserve All gates must be closed. Paddocks where cattle are present will be closed to hunting. Private Lands Hunters required to have valid hunting license, current turkey tags and landowner permission

Bag Limits and Tags

The daily bag limit will be three bearded turkeys per hunter with a season bag limit of three . All hunters are required to have a current unused turkey tag in their possession while hunting. Tags are currently $5/tag for residents and $20/tag for non-residents. Turkey tags are nontransferable and must be fastened with snaps and secured tightly around the neck or tarsus of any bird taken immediately after the kill. Tags may be purchased by mail and at a few commercial vendors. To purchase tags by mail, hunters must send a copy of their 2021 State of Hawai‘i hunting license with game bird stamp, a money order payable to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), and a self-addressed stamped envelope to 66-1220 A Lalamilo Road, Kamuela, HI 96743. Please allow for a two-week turn around to receive tags. Turkey tags are also required to hunt on private land.

Information may be obtained by contacting DLNR Division of Forestry & Wildlife (DOFAW) offices at the following phone numbers: Hilo: (808) 974-4221; Kamuela: (808) 887-6063 or the main office at (808) 587-0166.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Gamebird hunting rules: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/files/2013/09/HAR-122-Game-Birds.pdf

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office) www.dlnr.hawaii.gov