Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday, February 20, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Saturday, February 20, 2021

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Saturday, February 20, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 168 INCREASE GAS TAX (GONZALES)

SB 175 RURAL TEACHERS TAX CREDIT (GALLEGOS)

SB 189 FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION ACT (DUHIGG)

SB 256 FIRE PROTECTION FUND (BURT)

SB 277 MILITARY RETIREMENT PAY TAX EXEMPTION (POPE)

SB 218 UNIFORM DIVISION OF INCOME FOR TAX PURPOSES (SHENDO)

SB 98 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT INCENTIVE REPORTS (TALLMAN)

SB 195 TEEN DRIVER SAFETY TRAINING (CAMPOS)

SB 197 INCREASE CIGARETTE TAX (LOPEZ)

SB 202 ALTERNATE BUSINESS ENTITY NAMES (PADILLA)

SB 203 LLC MEMBERSHIP IN ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION (PADILLA)

SB 211 CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATES (WIRTH)

SB 219 NO CITIZENSHIP PROOF FOR OCCUPATIONAL LICENSE (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 226 RETENTION OF FUNDING BY MUNICIPALITIES (MUÑOZ)

SB 229 HEALTHY FOOD FINANCING ACT (HAMBLEN)

SB 264 USE OF CLUBS BY NONPROFITS (GRIGGS)

Unheard bills from Saturday, February 20, 2021 will be rolled over to the Tuesday, February 23, 2021 agenda.

