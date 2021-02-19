Press Release - U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $76 Million in Airport Improvement Grants

WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Transportation today announced three grants for infrastructure projects through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) FY2021 Airport Improvement Program. The grants, the first of approximately $3.2 billion in funding available through this program annually, will provide a total of $76 million to Chicago OHare International, Dallas-Fort Worth International and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airports.

Modernizing our nation's infrastructure is a top priority for President Bidens economic agenda, and the Airport Improvement Program allows airports nationwide to upgrade and improve the safety of their facilities, said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. These improvementsat some of our nation's busiest airportswill serve our communities and the traveling public as we start to build our country back better.

The three airports are receiving funds under the terms of Letters of Intent previously issued by the FAA, committing to a schedule of grant funding spread over multiple fiscal years. Grant awards include:

Chicago OHare International will receive $25 million to reimburse the airport for the construction phase of Runway 9C/27C that includes site utilities, grading and pavement work. Runway 9C/27C was commissioned on November 5, 2020.

Dallas-Fort Worth International will receive $31 million to construct 10,200 feet of the Northeast end around taxiway system to eliminate the need for aircraft to cross active runways. The taxiways are expected to be completed in September 2025.

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International will receive $20 million to reimburse the airport for the extension of Runway 10R/28L to 8,000 feet. The extension allows higher service volume of aircraft and reduce delay of the existing traffic. The Runway 10R/28L extension was completed and commissioned on September 18, 2014, and all related improvements were completed in September 2015.

Each airport project provides a benefit to the National Airspace System through safety and capacity enhancement, said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. As a former airline pilot, I can attest firsthand that the traveling public are best served when the system handles demand without unnecessary delays.

The Airport Improvement Program grants fund airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting and airport markings. Annually, the grant program is funded for approximately $3.2 billion. These are the first three grants of more than 1,500 grants to hundreds of U.S. airports that the FAA will issue this year.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is maintained on the FAA website.