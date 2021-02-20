When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: February 19, 2021 FDA Publish Date: February 19, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Snack Food Item Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared pecans Company Name: Giant Eagle, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Pretzel Platters and Pretzel Bags

Giant Eagle, Inc. has issued a voluntarily recall of Market District Gourmet Pretzel Platters and Gourmet Pretzel Bags due to the possibility the product may contain an undeclared pecan allergen. Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans could experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The impacted products have “sell by” dates through 04/03/21 and can be identified by PLUs 25206 and 45505 located in the upper right corner of the item’s scale tag. The recalled items were sold in the Sweet Shoppe department in the Township of Pine Market District and the Settler’s Ridge Market District in Pennsylvania and the Portage Crossing Market District in Ohio.

Giant Eagle was made aware of the issue by a guest who purchased the product, and the company has since learned that the cause was due to an error in packaging at the store. To date, there has been one reported illness associated with this recall.

Customers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it and return a qualifying receipt local Giant Eagle or Market District store for a refund. Customers with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

In addition to this public communication regarding this recall, Giant Eagle initiated its consumer recall telephone notification process. The consumer recall process uses purchase data and consumer telephone numbers housed in the Giant Eagle Advantage Card database to alert those households that purchased the affected product and have updated telephone contact information in the database.