Philippine Ambassador to UAE visits ‘Bangkota’ pavilion ahead of its handover next month
Her Excellency Ambassador Hjayceelyn Quintana and her delegates with the Expo Dubai 2020 officials during the visit to the Philippines pavilion
“We are in solidarity with UAE as it forges ahead with optimism for the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai on October 1.” - Her Excellency Hjayceelyn Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates
In a scheduled visit to the construction site for the Philippines’ pavilion, Her Excellency Hjayceelyn Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, expressed her satisfaction about final stages of the work. The pavilion is set for handover next month.
Ambassador Quintana also lauded the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (PDTI), the Philippines government lead agency in organizing the Philippine participation to the World Expo. PDTI, she said, is successfully delivering the pavilion, through efficient project administration.
She also observed the foresight of the UAE government for recognizing Expo 2020 Dubai as a global platform to enable smarter movement of knowledge, ideas, products and services.
“We are in solidarity with UAE as it forges ahead with optimism for the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai on October 1. The construction of the national pavilions, including the Philippines’ Bangkóta, moved at an immense pace thereby showing UAE’s extraordinary ability as host of this global event to overcome unprecedented challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Her Excellency.
“We are immeasurably proud to witness the Bangkóta vision evolving from a blueprint, and taking shape as a truly world-class, sustainable structural showcase that is set to enthrall Expo visitors, as well as make the Filipinos proud,” she added.
The Philippine Ambassador and her delegation were received by Expo 2020 Dubai officials who also toured them around Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, which is focused by an interactive experience on humanity’s relationship with the planet.
The Philippines pavilion responds to its location in the Sustainability District of the Expo with a strong assertion of cultural sustainability across thousands of years.
The ‘Bangkota’ spans a 1,386-square-metre pavilion that evokes the coral reef as a metaphor for the Filipino capacity for extreme interconnectedness. The pavilion’s architectural design was conceived by Budji+Royal Architecture+Design. It is curated by Marian Pastor Roces, who selected accomplished artists to use their own visual languages to convey updated information about Philippine culture.
