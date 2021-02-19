NEWS RELEASE: PVL’S NEW HO’ALA SYSTEM PROVIDES UPGRADE OVER AGING ALIAS SITE

News Releases, PVL Posted on Feb 19, 2021 in Main

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

PROFESSIONAL AND VOCATIONAL LICENSING DIVISION

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

CATHERINE P. AWAKUNI COLÓN DIRECTOR

AHLANI K. QUIOGUE LICENSING ADMINISTRATOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 19, 2021

PVL’S NEW HO’ALA SYSTEM PROVIDES UPGRADE OVER AGING ALIAS SITE

HONOLULU — The Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ (DCCA) Professional and Vocational Licensing Division (PVL) announced that the Hawaii Online Access to Licenses and Applications Salesforce System, called HO’ALA, is replacing its older ALIAS System, effective February 22, 2021. The upgrade increases efficiency and improves integration of the online services and management of information for the thousands of Hawaii professional licensees.

“PVL is excited to introduce HO’ALA and support the growing need for more robust online services within government for the public’s convenience,” said Licensing Administrator Ahlani Quiogue. “Utilizing the online system also helps to allay safety concerns by minimizing contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

HO’ALA users may notice minimal, if any, changes with the transition. Individuals and businesses accustomed to using MyPVL, the Insurance Information Submittal Application (Inikua), and the Real Estate Education (RECE) website and Education System maintain access to the same functions. Users should update their bookmarks, however, as the website addresses for accessing these systems are changing as follows:

Government agencies are also reassured of continued access to PVL’s data source. “It is our commitment to keep the data source available to state and county agencies uninterrupted as we transition to HO’ALA. We have established procedures on our end to pass the data so that we can continue this vital effort,” said Dean Hazama, business management officer for DCCA.

As part of this migration, government agencies will have the opportunity to download bulk license data using DCCA’s new List Builder. Government agencies wishing to take advantage of DCCA’s free list builder access can provide the email address of the users that need free access to Mr. Hazama.

The department implemented HO’ALA to support its mission to provide better customer service and meet the needs of individuals and entities in Hawaii. The Professional and Vocational Licensing Division licenses 52 different professions and vocations to include 25 licensing regulatory boards and commissions as well as 27 licensing programs. PVL handles about 20,000 new applications and over 65,000 license renewals, plus 220,000 license-related changes, such as address, name changes, and broker changes annually.

Please note that MyPVL, Insurance Information Submittal Application (Inikua), and PVL List Builder will be unavailable and offline from Friday, February 19 at 8:00 p.m. (HST) through Monday, February 22 at 6:00 a.m. (HST) while the migration to the new site takes place.

