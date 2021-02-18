Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,403 in the last 365 days.

As some jury trials resume, juror shortages create problems; one court sees a 5% yield on summonses

Finding jurors is a big problem in the San Diego superior court, according to Judge Lorna Alksne, the presiding judge. The court had just a 5% yield on jury summonses before its first trial this month.

Feb 18, 2021

You just read:

As some jury trials resume, juror shortages create problems; one court sees a 5% yield on summonses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.