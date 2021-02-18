Judges may give staff members, and receive from them, gifts of modest value so long as the presents are not of an inappropriate nature and there is no implication of an expectation of a gift in return, and the judge doesn’t play favorites among staff members, the California Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions said in an opinion released yesterday.
Judges Advised They May Exchange Gifts With Staff Members, With Provisos
