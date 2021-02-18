Gov. Ivey awards grant for drug rehabilitation in state prisons

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $505,552 to continue a program that assists inmates at seven state prisons to overcome drug addictions which in many cases led to their incarceration.

The Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program is a volunteer six-month course intended to break the link between drug addiction and criminal activity.

“There is no question that we face challenges within our prison system. However, as I have said, this is a multifaceted problem requiring a multifaceted solution,” Governor Ivey said. “This program is an example of how we can help our inmates better themselves and, in some cases, be prepared to reenter society as productive citizens. I am proud to award this grant money to make continued improvements in our state.”

The program will be conducted by counselors who specialize in drug addictions. Inmates enrolled in the program will be subject to urinalysis testing throughout their incarceration.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the program from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“This is one of many efforts that Gov. Ivey has taken to reform Alabama’s prison system, and it is a step in the right direction,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is glad to join with Gov. Ivey and the state Department of Corrections as they continue to offer positive solutions in state prisons.”

Gov. Ivey notified Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn that the grant had been approved.

