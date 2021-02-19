Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,361 in the last 365 days.

Secretary-General appoints Khardiata Lo N’Diaye of Senegal Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan

United Nations (UN) Download logo

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Khardiata Lo N’Diaye of Senegal as his new Deputy Special Representative for Sudan with the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), serving also as the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator.

Ms. Lo N’Diaye brings 35 years of experience in development, humanitarian assistance, women empowerment, democratic governance, conflict prevention and peacebuilding.  Most recently, she served as Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim in Niger (2020) and as Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) ad interim in Nigeria (2019).  Prior to this, she was Resident Coordinator and UNDP Representative in Togo (2011-2018), as well as Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Representative in Niger (2007-2011).

Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Lo N’Diaye held several senior positions in Senegalese public administration, including as General Manager of the Social Development Fund, as well as in the Ministries of Economy, Women and Children’s Affairs, Social Development, Planning and International Cooperation.

Ms. Lo N’Diaye holds a post-graduate degree in land management and urban planning, a master’s degree in economic geography and a bachelor’s degree in geography from La Sorbonne University, France.  She is fluent in English and French.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).

You just read:

Secretary-General appoints Khardiata Lo N’Diaye of Senegal Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.