Swansea Man Arrested on Criminal Solicitation of a Minor Charge

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Feb. 19, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Kevin Coorbin Sheppard, 28, of Swansea, S.C., on one charge connected to the solicitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators state Sheppard solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex.

Sheppard was arrested on February 16, 2021. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor (§16-15-342), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.