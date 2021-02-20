The Prestige Society Advocates to Close the Earning Gap Among Women of Color Entrepreneurs
Founder Nicole Doss, Launched an Incubator that Invests in Black and Brown Female Founders
I refuse to be in a world where my gender and my race pre-determines my success. We only solve the issue of the earning gap by teaching female founders as well as investing in their success.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Prestige Society, founder Nicole Doss has built brands since 2012 but recently launched Boss Academy to address the disturbing earning gap among women of color entrepreneurs.Boss Academy is a 12-week incubator where participants pitch their business for an opportunity to receive a seed investment.
— Nicole Doss
"I refuse to be in a world where my gender and race pre-determines the level of my success. We only solve the issue of the earning gap by teaching female founders as well as investing in theirsuccess." -Nicole Doss
Doss has facilitated two rounds of her cohort, investing small seeds of 500 dollars into each winner of the pitch contest in 2020, while preparing for the third round in the spring of 2021. Funds are raised through the #closethegap campaign where 100% of the proceeds go to recipients.
In continuing to advance the advocacy to close the gap, Doss and her team are working to build the Prestige Society Foundation. Creating this 501c(3) will allow Doss to leverage corporate partnerships to increase the amount of funds as well as the amount of recipients each year.
ABOUT THE PRESTIGE SOCIETY
is a membership-based organization for women of color entrepreneurs who desire to build powerful networks while building financially thriving businesses. The Prestige Society provides female bosses membership community opportunities as well as one-on-one services.The Prestige Society focuses
on building a community of bosses to ensure that every female boss understands the importance of building a financially vital business while supporting their sisters’ network along the way. Thus embodying the mantra, “ I am not successful unless my sister is successful.”
#closethegap