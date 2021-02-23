Chris and Reg Travel, Shattering the Concrete Ceiling of Diversity in Travel and Lifestyle Influencer Marketing
Travel and lifestyle influencer marketing has organically developed into one of the most diversity void segments of digital marketing.
You tend to see marketers let their unconscious biases’ make decisions... marketers choose influencers who look like them; it’s safe, it’s relatable, but unfortunately, it’s not real life”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris and Reg Travel is a married, racially diverse content creation and social influencing team that focuses on the travel and lifestyle industry. Chris (Christina) is a Caucasian female of Romanian descent and Reg (Reginald) is an African American male and over the past three (3) years, they have used their experience as storytellers, photographers, videographers and digital creators to deliver content that helps brands move closer to racial parity in its digital advertising.
“When Reg and I started this journey, we had no idea where it would take us, but we recognized two glaring facts that fueled us; first, we absolutely loved traveling and second, the face of travel and lifestyle clearly lacked diversity”, said Chris.
Validating the lack of diversity in travel and lifestyle is easy, just open your image browser and type in terms like travel, travel influencer or the name of some well-known all-inclusive resorts. In many of those search results you will find that the idea of diversity is dressed up and served to us in the form of staff members attending to non-diverse guests as they lounge in leisure.
Forbes Magazine published an article by Kate Talbot called, “Diversity In Influencer Marketing: Why Representation Matters”. In that article, Eric Toda, former marketing executive at Gap, Inc., Airbnb, Nike and Snapchat who created global campaigns with iconic influencers like Beyonce' and Kim Kardashian shared his thoughts. “You tend to see marketers let their unconscious biases’ make decisions. It’s not a secret that marketing is a predominantly white industry so naturally there are marketers who choose influencers who look like them; it’s safe, it’s relatable, but unfortunately, it’s not real life.”
Chris and Reg Travel has been shattering these norms by working with global travel and lifestyle brands like Hyatt, T-Mobile, Frito-Lay and many more to help foster a real sense of diversity and inclusion in their digital advertising.
“We love being that small catalyst in an incredibly large and complex ecosystem,” said Reg. “We strive to positively contribute to the fuel that inspire all to embrace new experiences and perspectives with the added value of diversity.”
Chris and Reg Travel is a diverse content creation and social influencing organization focusing on travel and lifestyle. Creating and sharing captivating content that highlight locations, brands and experiences through the lens of diverse eyes.
