Invisible Rain On It's Way To NY Times Best Seller's List

EAST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, Wardrobe Stylist and TV Host Delvon Johnson launches his third page turner, Invisible Rain captivating all of his fans and followers.DJB Publishing is proud to debut a new novel, “Invisible Rain” from Delvon Johnson.Tara Sawyer has it all. Diamonds, furs, a fabulous mansion, and a life that any woman would envy. With a husband like Marc Sawyer, CEO of Spark Advertising, she gets whatever she wants, but at what price? While Tara has to obey her loving husband's every word, it's just a matter of time before she breaks loose, and with her best friend Kandis by her side, it makes it just that much easier to do. As the drama unfolds, secrets are revealed and worlds come crashing down. And the scandal wouldn't be complete without Issiah and Dwight (From Love Yourself First and Mirror Mirror) injecting the chaos of the fashion world into this page-turner. Invisible Rain is a fascinating novel that takes you on a journey full of drama, deceit, and scandal guaranteed to keep you captivated with an ending that is sure to blow your mind!!!What Others Are Saying“ I literally couldn’t put the book down.” Lisa Salter“Invisible Rain is a definite page-turner. It teaches you the trials and tribulations of domestic violence while keeping you totally engaged and entertained.” Simone Gordon“ Simply Marvelous” Bravo! Yvonne ForbesAbout the AuthorAuthor, TV/radio personality and celebrity stylist Delvon Johnson is the creator and host of Fashion Etc. Known from coast to coast for his unique, eye-catching personal style, Delvon has worked with some of the hottest celebrities, including Karen Gravano of Mob Wives, Love & Hip & Hop Atlanta's Momma Dee, and Shay Johnson from the Love & Hip& Hop Miami chapter, among many others. He's hosted fashion shows for major plus-size retailer Ashley Stewart and the iconic Fire Island Black Out festival in recent years.Delvon's novels, Love Yourself First, and Mirror, Mirror, have enjoyed widespread critical acclaim. His latest novel, Invisible Rain, released in January 2021, is just as groundbreaking as the others, sure to keep readers captivated from beginning to end.Most recently, Delvon works on his talk show, Fashion Etc., chatting it up about fashion, hot topics, politics, and current events. The show has a following of over 15,000 viewers daily. It can be found on Facebook under Fashion Etc. Midday Edition FB Live. Being known for his outrageous fabulous shoes, in January 2021 Delvon released a new campaign, OMG His Heels!!!, (@OMGHISHEELS ON IG) which is all about self-expression, confidence and acceptance.Delvon can be found on Instagram & Twitter @Fabulousbook. On Facebook, he is listed under Delvon Johnson. Books can purchased on Amazon or at www.DelvonJohnson.com For further information on Delvon Johnson, contact his management, Cherie Corso at Cheriecorso@me.com or 914-560-6542