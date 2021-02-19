Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Four COVID-19 Federally Supported Vaccination Sites

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the establishment of four COVID-19 vaccination sites in partnership with the federal government in Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville. These sites will open on March 3 and will operate 7 days per week, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Each site will administer 2,000 vaccines per day. Additionally, each site will have two smaller, mobile satellite sites that will conduct 500 vaccinations per day in underserved areas. Through this hub and spoke model each group of one primary site and two satellite sites will offer 3,000 vaccinations per day.

The federally supported sites are listed below:

Tampa Greyhound Track 755 E. Waters Ave. Tampa, FL 33604

Valencia College – West Campus 1800 S. Kirkman Road Orlando, FL 32811

Gateway Mall 5200 Norwood Ave Jacksonville, FL 32208

Miami Dade Community College (North Campus) 11380 NW 27th Ave. Miami, FL 33167

These sites are opening through a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Department of Defense, the Florida Department of Health, Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida National Guard.

The state will utilize the current preregistration system and work with local community organizations to proactively schedule appointments. To preregister with the statewide system, individuals can either call the designated phone number for their county or visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

