CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of COVID Liability Shields for Health Care Providers from Health and Human Services Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the Health & Human Services (HHS) Committee’s passage of proposed committee bill HHS1, which provides COVID-19 liability protections to health care providers.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “I have spent the last few months traveling the state advocating for vital liability protections to help get our economy back on its feet. For nearly a year now, these health care heroes have been on the frontlines, battling the impacts of COVID-19 and fighting to protect Floridians all while working long hours and maintaining stringent health safety processes to protect our friends, loved ones, and our most vulnerable population – our seniors. They have fought through PPE shortages, and put their own lives on the line to protect our communities from this serious virus. I applaud the Health and Human Services Committee for taking action today to move this legislation forward and step up for these healthcare heroes as they stepped up for us. Thank you to Speaker Sprowls and Representative Burton for working on these important measures to support Florida’s health care heroes.” ###

