WMT-Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Walmart Inc.– WMT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) from March 30, 2016 through December 22, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Walmart Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.



According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company knowingly filled prescriptions that were issued by so-called “pill-mill” prescribers; the Company filled thousands of prescriptions that showed obvious red flags, including highly-dangerous cocktails of drugs; the Company’s managers made it difficult for Walmart pharmacists to comply with their legal obligations by pressuring them to fulfill as many orders as possible; hence, the Company’s pharmacy revenues were inflated because the Company filled thousands of invalid prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substance Act dispensing requirements; the aforementioned conduct would subject the Company to regulatory scrutiny; and as a result, Defendants’ statements about Walmart’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 22, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

