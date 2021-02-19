Veteran Knoxville Banker Joins CapStar as Commercial Relationship Manager

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), announces the hiring of Greg Lindsay as Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager with a concentration in the Knoxville market. Greg brings a broad commercial lending background with specialization in the medical sector, and will focus on banking privately owned businesses, their owners, and real estate investors across the region.



“CapStar has assembled one of Knoxville’s strongest banking teams since our de novo entry into the market last year,” said Mike Hill, CapStar’s East Tennessee market president. “We are focused on hiring top talent and I could not be more excited to once again work with Greg. He is one of our area’s top banking professionals and will do an excellent job of further positioning CapStar’s highly responsible and flexible business model in the Knoxville region.”



Greg joins CapStar having served as Senior Vice President – Medical and Commercial Banking at First Citizens Bank in Knoxville since 2006. During his tenure at First Citizens, Greg helped establish and cultivate the Raleigh-based bank’s East Tennessee presence.

Prior to his banking career, Greg held successful sales and management roles in the advertising, telecommunications, and industrial distribution industries. His diverse background coupled with his extensive banking expertise gives Greg a unique perspective that serves his clients well.

Greg earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Tennessee Tech University.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $2.98 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 22 financial centers in 12 Tennessee counties. The bank was recognized by Greenwich Associates, an international marketing firm, as a national Customer Service Leader for small business banking.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

