Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results Thursday, March 11th, 2021 at 9:00am ET

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2020 on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 after the close of trading on the TSX.



A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, March 11th, 2021 at 9:00am ET.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/event for further details.



Meghan MacEachern

Director, External Communications & ESG

Telephone: 437.341.1848

Email: meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com

shawcor.com

Source: Shawcor Ltd.