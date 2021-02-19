FDLE arrests Monticello man for possession of child sexual abuse material

For Immediate Release February 19, 2021

MONTICELLO, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Stephen James Monroe II, 24, of Monticello, on five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5).

The investigation began with a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding an internet user uploading child sexual abuse material to an online account.

FDLE agents conducted a search warrant at Monroe’s residence. Forensic examinations of Monroe’s computer devices uncovered evidence of videos featuring children as young as eight years old being sexually exploited.

The investigation showed that Monroe was also live chatting with juveniles on the Omegle social media platform. The investigation is active and ongoing. If you have information that may be relevant to this case, please call FDLE at (850) 410-7645.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the search warrant and arrest.

Monroe was arrested today and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on $10,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 2nd Judicial Circuit.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001