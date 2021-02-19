Police Arrest Two Suspects And Search For One More Involved In Calvert Co. Robberies

February 19, 2021

(Saint Leonard, MD) – State police search for a female suspect while two others have been arrested and charged in connection with two recent Calvert County robberies.

The two suspects arrested and charged are identified as John Francis Dorsey, 68, of Lexington Park and Ricky Ricardo Buck, 32, of Lusby. After consultation with the Calvert County State’s Attorney, both were charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery. They were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center to await an appearance before the Calvert County District Court Commissioner.

The third suspect is identified as Shuree Sinese Weems, 40, of Lusby. Police have obtained an active arrest warrant for Weems. Weems is still at large.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. yesterday, an African American woman wearing a pink shirt and red scarf attempted a strong-arm robbery of a liquor store in the 3500 block of Williams Wharf Road in Saint Leonard, Maryland. Police believe the cashier opened the register when the female suspect jumped over the counter and attempted to take cash out of the register. A subsequent struggle ensued.

Police believe the woman struck the cashier with her fist and fled the store. She was seen entering the passenger side of a white Ford F-150 displaying Maryland tags “9DC1018”. The driver of the Ford F-150, identified as an African American male, fled the scene.

Approximately ten minutes later, a similar incident occurred at a gas station in the 11,000 block of HG Trueman Road in Lusby. An African American woman entered the store and jumped over the counter when the cashier opened the register. She obtained cash from the drawer and fled the scene. Again, she was seen getting in to a white Ford f-150 with the same registration and the same driver description.

Shortly after the second robbery, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office located the white F-150 truck with the same registration in the front of a liquor store in the 13,000 block of HG Trueman Road in Solomons. Police conducted a felony traffic stop. Two African American men inside the truck were taken into custody and transported to the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack.

Investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region responded to assist. As a result of the ongoing investigation, the identity of the female suspect was revealed.

Police continue the search for Shuree Sinese Weems. Investigators ask anyone with information regarding Weems’ whereabouts to contact the Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400. All callers may remain confidential.

The investigation continues…

