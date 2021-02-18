Sen. Barbara Anne Washington’s Legislative Column for the Week of Feb. 15, 2021

Week of February 15, 2021

The Missouri General Assembly recently truly agreed to and finally passed the first bill of the 2021 legislative session. The supplemental budget bill, House Bill 16, provides more than $324 million to housing assistance programs across the state. This assistance is available for landlords and tenants alike and can cover back rent or utility payments. More information on these programs can be found at the Missouri Housing Development Commission’s website, www.mohousingresources.com/.

Each week I will provide updates on COVID-19 information. Currently, COVID-19 vaccinations are being provided to individuals who are eligible under the following phases of the state’s vaccine distribution plan:

Phase 1A – patient-facing health care workers as well as residents and staff in long-term care facilities.

Phase 1B Tier 1 – first responders, emergency services workers and non-patient facing health care workers.

Phase 1B Tier 2 – high-risk individuals, such as anyone age 65 and older and adults with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.

If you fall into any of these categories, please contact your local pharmacy or health care provider for information on how best to receive one of the available vaccines. For more information about Missouri’s vaccine distribution plan, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.

Vaccinations are already underway in our community. For instance, Truman Medical Centers is currently focusing on reaching out to eligible patients to schedule vaccine appointments, starting with those who are 65 and older as doses become available. As they vaccinate these individuals and medical staff throughout the community, they are asking for the public’s continued patience. Please feel free to contact them by visiting their website or by calling (816) 404-2273.

Thank you for your vote of confidence to serve the people of the 9th District in the Missouri Senate. In an effort to keep you up-to-date with my legislation or other proposed legislation, please feel free to visit my website at senate.mo.gov/Washington. I appreciate your active interest in your community and encourage your participation in the legislative process. Should you need assistance with state matters, please feel free to contact my office at (573) 751-3158.

Senator Washington’s Sponsored Legislation for 2021