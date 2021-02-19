Sen. Jason Bean’s Legislative Column for the Week of Feb. 15, 2021

Recognizing Hard Work During Severe Winter Weather

I hope you have stayed safe and warm this past week as we experienced severe winter weather throughout our part of the state. I think we are making our way toward warmer temperatures soon, and it has not come a moment too soon. As we recover from this latest bout of snow and ice, I wanted to take time this week to thank the men and women whose work does not stop because of severe weather.

First, I want to thank our utility workers and lineman for ensuring we did not lose power during this critical time. With the severe weather and dangerous temperatures we experienced recently, it was vitally important our residents did not lose power or running water. A utility worker or lineman’s job becomes much more critical during severe weather, and I am thankful they are willing to get out in the winter weather to make sure we stay warm. I also want to thank Missouri Department of Transportation workers for making sure our roads were clear and safe for driving.

Second, our first responders, law enforcement officers and emergency management personnel do not get to take the day off when severe weather strikes. There is often a spike in the number of vehicle accidents and emergencies reported, and a lot of people need help at the same time. These individuals always work hard, but their job becomes much harder during times like these. I am thankful to them for quickly responding to emergencies and making sure folks are safe on the roads.

Finally, I want to thank our medical professionals for their diligence in continuing to fight this virus despite the dangerous weather. They continued to administer vaccines to ensure we are vaccinating Missourians as fast as possible to get a handle on the spread of COVID-19. More than that, our medical professionals have been working hard for nearly a year to fight this virus, and they continue to do so with the same fervor and perseverance they showed at the beginning of this pandemic. I cannot thank them enough for their service to our state, and we owe them an enormous debt of gratitude.

