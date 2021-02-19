Spain Online Food Delivery Market Registers Rapid Growth as Consumption Patterns Evolve and Aggregator Apps Gain More Traction | Informes de Expertos

Spain Online Food Delivery Market Registers Rapid Growth as Consumption Patterns Evolve and Aggregator Apps Gain More Traction

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

·Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

Online food delivery in Spain has been registering exponential growth as it keeps evolving and adapting to consumers' various demands. The new emerging ways of consumption and the convenience of ordering food online have been boosting the market. The millennials and Generation Z are the biggest driving force for the industry as they are likely to experiment more and order different genres of food. They are also the ones more likely to use delivery apps on their smartphones.

Investments in dark kitchen/ghost kitchens and focus on making food specifically for takeaway are also shaping the market and contributing to its growth. The emergence of new players and concepts such as food delivery drones and robots will further the market's growth in the coming years.

The Covid-19 pandemic also saw many people ordering food online for the first time. While the restaurants, bars, and other food outlets were closed to follow the isolation protocols, food delivery services were allowed. There was also a considerable increase in the number of restaurants reinventing themselves amid the crisis and offering home delivery services; meanwhile, the ones that already provided this service saw an increase in the number of food orders.





Industry Definition and Major Segments

Online food delivery is defined as the process of purchasing food or meals online through a website or an application. These digital platforms allow the consumer to select food from an interactive menu of their desired food outlet or restaurant, choose delivery or pick-up and make payment using various options such as card, cash on delivery, digital wallet, or net banking. To make frequent ordering convenient, these delivery systems allow customers to register and uphold an account with them.

By platform type, the market is divided into:

Website

Mobile Application

Based on business model, the market segments into:

Order Focused Food Delivery System

Logistics Based Food Delivery System

Full-Service Food Delivery System

By Payment Method, the market is bifurcated into:

Cash on Delivery

Online

Key regions covered include:

Andalusia

Catalonia

Madrid

Valencian Community

Rest of Spain





Market Trends

As people become more inclined to online ordering and use delivery apps, the key players are actively investing in generating more awareness and increasing their consumer base. It has been noticed that digital platforms are greatly used for placing orders in urban areas such as Barcelona, Madrid, etc., than the rest of Spain. Furthermore, the aggregator apps are used more frequently as they continue to expand their service coverage.

As the consumption patterns evolve, there is an increasing demand for different cuisines such as Japanese, Korean, Hawaiian, African, Arabic, etc., and sweet foods such as crepes. However, Italian is the most popular cuisine among the consumers. Another trend that has been witnessed is that of ordering breakfast at home.

Additionally, high demand for food orders is experienced on Sundays and holidays, days of important sports events, among others. With the growing media consumption and gaming, food delivery orders will continue to rise. Moreover, emerging food trends, such as increasing demand for vegan food and sustainable products, are also likely to shape the future market.





Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Glovo

Just Eat

Deliveroo

Uber Eats

Others

The industry players are constantly evolving and expanding at a rapid pace. For example, Glovo is focusing on growing its network of dark stores with a strategic partnership with Swiss-based real estate firm, Stoneweg. Furthermore, with targets set on greener future, the on-demand delivery app also announced in 2020 that it will buy an initial 30,000 carbon credits via California-based platform Pachama. The start-up company plans to offset all its carbon emissions by the end of 2021.

This report covers the market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these industry players.





