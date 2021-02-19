Portable Ultrasound Market to Reach USD 3,897.0 Million with 13.6% CAGR in 2026; Launch of AI-enabled Imaging Devices to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Top Players Covered in the Portable Ultrasound Market Research Report are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Terason Corporation, CHISON Medical Technologies, Healcerion, Butterfly Network, Inc., Bard Access Systems Inc., Teknova Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Advanced Instrumentations and Other Players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global portable ultrasound market is set to gain impetus from the surging adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) in imaging systems. Some of the others are striving to introduce new products to meet the demand from COVID-19-positive patients. In April 2020, Mindray Medical, for instance, introduced ME series to accelerate clinical confidence amid emergency and critical COVID-19 cases. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Portable Ultrasound Market, 2020-2026.” The report further states that the market size was USD 1,801.5 million in 2019. It is projected to grow from USD 1,810.9 million in 2020 to USD 3,897.0 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6% in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Halt of Inessential Healthcare Procedures to Obstruct Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of several diagnostic procedures including ultrasound scans. At the same time, it has reduced the rate of hospital visits worldwide due to lockdown measures. Thus, the limitation of normal healthcare procedures may hinder the demand for portable ultrasounds in the upcoming years. Our research reports will help you get a complete picture of the current scenario of this industry.





Key Players Focus on R&D Activities to Launch Innovative Products in Market

The global market contains a large number of portable ultrasound manufacturers that are currently investing huge sums in research & development activities to launch technologically advanced products. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

July 2020: FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. introduced its latest Sonosite PX ultrasound system. It provides superior image quality and efficient workflow. It would aid clinicians to treat patients effectively.

North America to Lead Stoked by Rising Prevalence of Cancer in the U.S.

Geographically, North America is set to retain its dominant position throughout the forthcoming years fueled by the high demand for accurate medical imaging, such as portable ultrasound, to lower the prevalence of cancer. The region stood at USD 733.5 million in terms of revenue in 2019. The Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN), for instance, estimated that in 2020, the United States would record 2,281,658 new cases of cancer.





In Europe, the surging expenditure by major countries and the increasing number of new product launches would boost growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR because of the improving healthcare expenditure and robust potential patient base in the region.

Hospitals Segment to Generate Largest Share Backed by Higher Usage of These Devices

Our analysts have divided the market into type, end-user, and geography. By type, it is segregated into touchscreen and built-in-console. Based on end-usershe the U.S.revalence of Cancere of the ly to uld boost growth. ur content as examples. , it is fragmented into clinics and hospitals. Amongst these, the hospitals segment is anticipated to procure the largest portable ultrasound market share in the near future backed by the increasing adoption of technologically advanced devices and higher availability of trained healthcare professionals to operate such portable ultrasound equipment.





Increasing Demand from Emergency Care Departments to Augment Growth

The extensive usage of portable ultrasound systems in emergency care departments is expected to aid growth. Besides, the type of medical equipment and technology present in emergency departments is a vital factor that can bolster the rapidity of the patient care. Portable ultrasound machines are very essential and sensitive that can deliver real-time images. These are often used as a diagnostic tool because of its non-invasive approach. However, the limited reimbursement for medical imaging may hamper the portable ultrasound market growth in the upcoming years.





A list of renowned portable ultrasound manufacturers presents in the global market:

GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. (Bothell, U.S.)

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

Hitachi Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

EDAN Instruments (Shenzhen, China)

Terason Corporation (Burlington, U.S.)

CHISON Medical Technologies (Jiangsu, China)

Healcerion (Seoul, South Korea)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (Guilford, U.S.)

Bard Access Systems Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (Salt Lake City, U.S.)

Teknova Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Advanced Instrumentations (Miami, Florida)

DRE Medical (Kentucky, U.S.)

DRAMIŃSKI S. A. (Olsztyn, Poland)

Landwind Medical (Shenzhen, China)

Shenzhen AnaSonic Bio-Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (University Town of Shenzhen, China)

Accutome Inc. (Philadelphia, U.S.)

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Neu-Ulm, Germany)

Other Players





