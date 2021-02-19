Camfil Launches Air Filter Upgrade Selection Tool to Find the Air Filtration Solution that Fits Your Needs

The interactive tool selects the best air filtration solution based on user input to a few simple yet critical questions.

/EIN News/ -- Riverdale, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading air filtration engineering and manufacturing expert, Camfil, has launched a free online tool to help facilities determine which air filter fits their needs and requirements.

With air quality at the forefront of public attention due to the role of air filtration and ventilation in protecting building inhabitants from COVID-19 infection, some jurisdictions have required filters rated MERV-13 or higher. To add to the confusion, the market is flooded with endless options, many of which do not perform as advertised. I’d use this link: https://www.camfil.com/damdocuments/41837/200153/technical-bulletin-merv-ratings-exposed.pdf)

The interactive tool selects the best air filtration solution based on user input to a few simple yet critical questions. Air filter solutions include pleated panel filters, pocket filters or V-bank style box filters. Specific air filters that may be recommended include the 30/30 Dual 9, the Hi-Flo ES, the Durafil ES2, the Durafil Compac, the OptiPac Durable, or the AP Thirteen based on the following criteria:

Whether or not you are planning to upgrade to the MERV-13 recommendation.

Whether you have a single-stage or multi-stage system.

Whether or not your system can hold filters that are 6" or deeper.

Whether or not you are required to upgrade to MERV-13 efficiency.

Use the Air Filter Upgrade Selection Tool here.

This preliminary evaluation tool is designed to help engineering, maintenance or facility managers identify the air filters that best fit with their needs as businesses move towards reopening. Local Camfil air filter experts can help provide advice and guidance in putting together the best filter upgrade plan, optimum filter changeout schedules, and waste reduction strategies for your specific situation.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil worldwide has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Camfil has been applying their decades of experience in biosafety containment, healthcare, and other sectors of the air filtration industry to provide technological solutions for the public as well as in hospitals and healthcare facilities. To get in touch with a local Camfil consultant, please click here.

https://www.camfil.com/en-us

##

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page

News via: KISS PR Brand Story PressWire









This news has been published for the above source. Camfil USA Air Filters [ID=16982]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.





Attachment