Boise State University Partners with Healthcare Financial Management Association for Proposed Master in Population and Health Systems Management Degree

/EIN News/ -- Boise, Idaho, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boise State University is partnering with the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) to launch a first-of-its-kind master’s degree program. Pending Idaho State Board of Approval, which is expected this spring, this degree will offer future healthcare leaders the opportunity to earn the Master in Population and Health Systems Management degree along with four industry-recognized healthcare finance certificates offered through HFMA.

The degree was designed to fulfill unmet needs for an in-depth master’s level program focused on value-based healthcare. The program’s distinctive faculty bring broad experience in clinical, operational and financial management in hospital, health system and health plan settings.

“HFMA is proud to partner with Boise State on this innovative master’s degree program,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The unique blend of current and emerging payment models in this curriculum provides the skills and knowledge base that tomorrow’s healthcare finance leaders need.”

"Boise State aims to be a premier student-success driven research university that has a positive impact on our state and our world. Partnering with industry leaders allows us to bridge the gap between higher education and industry, and to create valuable, leading-edge opportunities," said Dr. Marlene Tromp, Boise State University president.

To learn more about this degree, visit boisestate.edu/phsm.

The Master in Population and Health Systems Management (PHSM) degree is a unique collaborative program co-created and delivered by Boise State University and HFMA. The degree will meet contemporary healthcare finance educational needs as viewed through the lens of population health and risk mitigation. It explores the relationship between epidemiology and actuarial science in the context of population health. Students will learn the basics of insurance and a wide range of best practices to mitigate risk, promote best patient outcomes, and operationalize successful business practice. This unique and relevant master’s degree integrates four HFMA certifications, including the Certified Healthcare Financial Professional credential, Certified Specialist in Accounting and Finance, Certified Specialist in Business Intelligence, and Certified Revenue Cycle Representative.



About Boise State

From groundbreaking research and academic programs to how faculty and staff are re-imagining higher education, Boise State is committed to doing things like they’ve never been done before. We are finding solutions through innovation. Learn about innovation all across campus at boisestate.edu/about/innovation.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 64,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

Jenni Gudapati Boise State University College of Health Sciences 208-407-1454 jennigudapati@boisestate.edu Brad Dennison Healthcare Financial Management Association 630-386-2945 bdennison@hfma.org