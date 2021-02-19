Stop & Shop GO Rewards™ Recognized on Newsweek’s America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2021 List

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Stop & Shop announced that its GO Rewards loyalty program has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed on Newsweek’s website, and recognize the GO Rewards program for its ease and enjoyment of use, benefits, and overall satisfaction as rated by actual customers.



Launched in the summer of 2020, Stop & Shop’s GO Rewards program offers customers even more opportunities to earn rewards and save on purchases. Fully integrated with the StopandShop.com website and Stop & Shop® mobile app, the digital loyalty program allows shoppers to earn GO Points™ for almost everything they buy, in-store and online. While previously only gas rewards were available, customers can now also convert their GO Points into several types of rewards including money off their next grocery order, gas savings at Stop & Shop fuel stations and participating Shell locations or even donating their GO Points cash equivalent to their local food bank.

“We’re excited and honored that GO Rewards has been recognized by Newsweek,” shares Rachel Stephens, VP of Loyalty and Digital at Stop & Shop. “The program really resonates with our loyal customers. We've seen them shift from gas to grocery redemptions and have seen an increase in engagement. Our customers can find great value by participating in the GO Rewards program with everyday deals, along with unique and personalized offers.”

America's Best Loyalty Programs 2021 were selected based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 4,000 U.S. customers who are members of loyalty programs of retailers or service providers in the United States. Customers were given the opportunity to evaluate various loyalty programs: in total around 16,000 evaluations were collected. Customers were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family, as well as assess brands in the following areas: Ease & Enjoyment, Benefit, Overall Satisfaction, Support, and Trust.

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

