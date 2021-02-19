Imara to Present at SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, today announced that Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, February 26, from 1:40-2:10 p.m. ET.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the “Events and Presentations” section of Imara’s website.

About Imara

Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. IMR-687 is being designed to have a multimodal mechanism of action that acts on red blood cells, white blood cells, adhesion mediators and other cell types. For more information, please visit www.imaratx.com.

