BIG Win for Philadelphia…the First and Only Program of Its Kind Along the Eastern Corridor
Philly wins! Mental health has a new home.MEDIA, PA, USA, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elwyn, the internationally-recognized nonprofit human service organization has opened Clark’s Manor, the first therapeutic milieu-style supported independent living facility in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, filling a need and providing a level of care previously unavailable in this area.
Clark’s Manor is a premier, innovative home-like family setting for adults with chronic mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and autism spectrum disorder who are stable and invested in their treatment, and the only milieu-style supported independent living facility in the eastern corridor between Baltimore and Boston.
The concept of Clark’s Manor was created by Charles and Barbara Widger and is modeled after a similar program in suburban Boston. Clark’s Manor is named for their son Clark, who is the first resident in the home.
Charles Widger, the leading benefactor of Villanova University’s Charles Widger School of Law, and the founder of Brinker Capital, a top investment firm in Berwyn, PA, “Mental illness knows no boundaries. Chronic mental health problems affect families across all socioeconomic levels,“ says Charles Widger. “I don’t care who you are, you want to know your adult child is going to be safe and well taken care of. “
Why Clark’s Manor?
• Families in need of this type of specialized care and support receive a peace of mind of knowing their loved one is being cared for now, and possibly for a lifetime.
• Clinicians receive enhanced patient stability and outcomes as Clark’s Manor staff regularly communicate with all practitioners while implementing treatment/care plans.
• Insurers realize a significant reduction to high cost healthcare services such as crisis evaluations and inpatient stabilization. These costs decrease considerably by having well-educated and trained staff implement care plans and prevent regression/relapse of symptoms.
Statistics show many families are caring for a loved one with chronic mental illness:
• At least 8.4 million people in the U.S. provide care to an adult with a mental or emotional health issue
• Caregivers of adults with mental or emotional health issues spend an average of 32 hours per week providing unpaid care
Behind these numbers are people…real people, families, and individuals in similar situations…it has never been more important to know what options are available now and for the future. Please visit www.clarksmanor.org and take a virtual tour today!
For more information or to make a referral, please contact Art Fastman at 610-675-7669.
About Charles "Chuck" Widger:
Chuck is the founder and Executive Chairman of Brinker Capital and has over 40 years of experience working with investors in strategic investment planning and manager search and monitoring. He is a former chairman of the Board of Trustees for Gettysburg College, the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law Board of Consultors, and is the Chair-Emeritus of the Money Management Institute, the $6.1 trillion managed account industry’s association. Chuck is a graduate of Gettysburg College, Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, and holds an L.L.M. in taxation from Boston University’s School of Law. He also served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy.
About Elwyn:
Founded in 1852, Elwyn is the leader in education, treatment, and support services to children and adults with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and related behavioral health challenges. Through personal commitment, collective talent, and innovation, Elwyn supports individuals with diverse challenges in shaping distinctive, meaningful lives. To learn more, please visit www.elwyn.org.
