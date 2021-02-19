Update: Vermont State Police & Hardwick Police / Missing juveniles

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A400698

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings, Trooper Brian Connor and Officer R.J. Caldwell

STATION: VSP-St. Johnsbury, VSP-Derby and Hardwick Police Department

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/17/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hardwick, Danville, Barton

VIOLATION: Missing/Runaway Juveniles

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Police in South Burlington located all three juveniles at about 3 p.m. today. Investigators thank the public and partner agencies for their assistance with this case.

***Initial news release, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021***

The Vermont State Police and the Hardwick Police Department are investigating a missing persons case involving three juveniles who are believed to have run away together overnight Wednesday, Feb. 17, into Thursday, Feb. 18, from their homes in northeastern Vermont.

Isiah LeBlanc, 16, ran away from his home in Hardwick. Isiah is 5’8”, 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, and wearing jeans and a brown leather jacket. Isiah took his father's (Daniel LeBlanc) gold 1998 Chevrolet Prizm with Vermont registration HFB 416.

Maya Lemmon, 14, ran away from her home in Danville. Maya is 5’6” and 130 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes, and an unknown clothing description. Maya is believed to have been picked up by Isiah LeBlanc sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Zoe Shafer-Gold, 11, ran away from her home in Barton. Zoe is 5’4” and 115 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and an unknown clothing description. Zoe is believed to be with Maya Lemmon and Isiah LaBlanc, leaving between 2-3 a.m. Thursday.

Their location or destination of travel are unknown. Anyone with any information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.

