- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Feb 7 - 13)

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 18, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,817 for the week of Feb. 7-13, 2021, with a total of $20,756,439 of benefits paid. There were 33,033 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Feb. 7-13

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

2/7  to 2/13

2,799

567

451

Week Prior

(1/31  to 2/6)

3,327

-15.9%

776

-26.9%

445

1.3%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Feb. 7-13

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

2/7  to 2/13

19,261

2,030

11,742

Week Prior

(1/31  to 2/6)

19,688

-2.2%

2,273

-10.711%

11,730

0.1%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15, 2020 to Feb. 13, 2021

Current Week 

(2/7 - 2/13)

Previous Week 

(1/31 - 2/6)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

3,817

4,548

1,131

315,824

66,317

35,680

Continued Claims

33,033

33,691

8,856

$632,988,319

$71,527,762

$109,495,291

$600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020)

$300 Stimulus (Expires March 13, 2021)

$901,024,154

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)

$76,697,610

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Feb. 6, 2021, was 1,649. A total of 1,623 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“Last week we saw a significant drop in new unemployment claims filed, as well as a drop in continued unemployment claims,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “While both claim volumes remain high, the overall decreases are indicators that Utah’s economy continues to recover and offers many opportunities for employment.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

You just read:

