Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 update (18 February 2021)
Active cases: 467 New cases: 33 New tests: 291 Total confirmed: 4,543 Recovered: 3,933 (+10) Deaths: 143 (+4)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
