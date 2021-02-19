Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (18 February 2021)

New cases: 203 Total active cases: 12,985 Total currently admitted: 131 (10 new) Total number of tests conducted: 176,148 (1,361 new) Total confirmed cases: 29,837* Total recovered: 15,568 (337 new) New discharges from treatment units: 11 Total deaths: 984 (8 new)

*Out of these, 134 lost to follow-up and 76 outcome under investigation.