Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (18 February 2021)

Forty eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Gash Barka, Central, Northern, and, Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, thirty nine patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (17), Agordat (6), Barentu (5), Ali Ghidir (4), Om-Hajer (4), Goluj (2), and Tessenie (1) in Gash Barka Region. Five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Ghinda (3), and Nakfa (2), in the Northern Red Sea Region. The remaining four patients are from Quarantine Center in Asmara (3), Central Region; and, Assab (1), Southern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, seventy seven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka Region (38), Central Region (33), and Northern Red Sea Region (6) have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2,050 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2,675.