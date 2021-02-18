Statewide Photo Exhibit Captures Fight Against COVID-19 in Pa.

WEST CHESTER (February 18, 2021) – Residents and photographers have just over a month left to submit images to One Lens, a statewide virtual photo exhibit that celebrates the hard work and commitment of all Pennsylvanians as we continue our fight against COVID-19.

The exhibit, organized by the Pennsylvania First Lady’s Office in partnership with the PA Council on the Arts, PA Historical and Museum Commission, and the PA Tourism Office, aims to honor Pennsylvania’s legendary can-do spirit in action by creating a visual record of our shared history during this most difficult time.

“For nearly a year, we have been fighting this pandemic. The arts can be a powerful and therapeutic outlet as we recover,” state Senator Carolyn Comitta said. “As we continue to work to stop the spread of the virus and get vaccines to every eligible individual who wants one, One Lens honors our experiences and efforts by creating a visual record of our shared history during this unprecedented time.”

One Lens Pa is accepting submissions now through March 19, 2021. To submit photos and read the rules and guidelines, visit www.pa.gov/one-lens/.

The exhibit covers three themes:

Our Heroes , paying homage to the pandemic heroes who cannot simply stay home;

, paying homage to the pandemic heroes who cannot simply stay home; Our Lives , looking at how we spend our time when no one is watching; and

, looking at how we spend our time when no one is watching; and Our Communities, showcasing Pennsylvanians uniting in the face of a global health crisis.

One Lens Pa is not a competition. There is no cost to participate and participants may submit a maximum of three photographs for consideration.

Submitted photographs must have been taken after March 2020 and present day and should fit one of the aforementioned themes.

By submitting a photograph, participants agree to the following eligibility guidelines and rules:

Must be a current resident of Pennsylvania.

Must be 18 years of age or older.

Content must have been captured during the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2020 through the present).

Digital file resolution must be at least 300 dpi, or 1600×1200 pixels. Images should be no smaller than 1 MB and no larger than 5 MB. Images should be a JPEG or PNG files.

Submissions must include contact information (name, phone number, email address, and county) and a brief caption with entry.

By submitting a photograph, you confirm that each person depicted in the photograph has granted permission to be portrayed as shown. However, any photos depicting individuals under 18 years of age must be accompanied by express written permission from the parent/guardian in order to be considered for inclusion in the exhibit.

By submitting a photo, you retain ownership of, and all rights to, the photo. However, you also grant the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and those authorized by the Commonwealth, a royalty-free, worldwide, perpetual, non-exclusive license to publish, distribute, alter, sell or otherwise make use of the photo for any purpose without requiring the payment of any compensation or consideration to, or the receipt of approval, from any individual.

Full rules and guidelines are available at www.pa.gov/one-lens/.

The virtual photo exhibition opens on March 19, 2021. Submissions may also be shared on Commonwealth of Pennsylvania social media pages.

