Laurel Holland of Live Your Inner Power to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MANAKIN SABOT, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are we really on our true path? And does that mean for each one of us? When you are courageous enough to deal with what's not working inside yourself, your outer life begins to transform in magical and wonderful ways. One simple act of courage can lead you to a life you would have never expected.

Life coach Laurel Holland is the founder of Live Your Inner Power and author of Courageous Woman and Live Your Inner Power, the Journal. Laurel’s mission is to inspire her clients to find inner peace, discover their authentic voice, enjoy more meaningful, loving and supportive relationships, connect with their passion and blossom into their fullest potential.

She lives what she teaches, helping her clients by sharing the eight practices of the Inner Power Wheel. Those practices are a pathway to breaking old patterns and habits that are no longer serving her clients or creating the kind of life they deeply want.

“I help people who are unaware of their confidence and the personal power they possess within them, that they can access to live a happy, meaningful, fulfilled life,” says Laurel. “When you know your life needs to change, I’m here to help you navigate that important work.”

It's always a long journey to become a coach, and Laurel certainly had her own moment of crisis.

Everything looked wonderful on the outside. She was a stay-at-home mom with two little children, nice husband, living the American dream, but she wasn't happy.

“I had to reconcile that,” recalls Laurel. “Some people can choose to go through life compartmentalized, or just surviving, but I can't not be in touch with my own truth. It was just too uncomfortable for me to know my truth and not align my life with that. I had to remember I have control over everything I do. We all do.”

You have to be courageous to make that leap into the unknown on your own behalf, says Laurel. One small simple act of courage can radically shift the trajectory of your life. The new possibilities can align in ways that you could never have predicted, opening new doorways to opportunities you never thought possible.

“It's the spiritual warrior's path to stand up to the truth of what we're living through every day,” says Laurel. “The ultimate work for each of us is our relationship with ourselves. When you’re looking at your life and your choices, it's a sacred inner journey that takes courage to pay attention to fully while acknowledging your deep truth. Listen to your wake-up call and practice acceptance. Begin there. We can always make new choices if we’re brave enough.”

