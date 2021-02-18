DNR to hold online public meeting for Supreme Beef LLC nutrient management plan

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will host a virtual public meeting on March 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. to gather public comment on the Supreme Beef, LLC Nutrient Management Plan (NMP).

The Supreme Beef, LLC facility will be located in Giard Township in Clayton County. To request an electronic copy of the NMP, contact Kelli.Book@dnr.iowa.gov.

Per the administrative rules, comments should be limited to the following topics: 1) that the NMP was submitted according to procedures required by the DNR and 2) that the NMP complies with the provisions of 567 Iowa Administrative Code 65.

To register for the virtual meeting and obtain the virtual meeting instructions for Zoom, please email or call Kelli Book at Kelli.Book@dnr.iowa.gov or 515-210-3408 with your name, email, and phone number by noon on March 1. Please also state if you will be making a comment during the meeting.

During the virtual meeting, a moderator will provide a tutorial of how to use the virtual meeting features and the DNR will provide an introduction to the process and the facility. Supreme Beef, LLC will be given the opportunity for a brief statement at the beginning of the meeting. Comments from the public will be limited to 3 minutes per person.

If you are unable to attend the virtual meeting or have items to submit such as photographs or presentations, you may submit the written comments and other documents to Kelli.Book@dnr.iowa.gov by 4:30 p.m. on March 8.

If you are new to Zoom, please visit http://zoom.us/test to test the video and audio features of your computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone prior to the meeting.