Dehumidifiers Industry Trends Comprise Of Climatix Use And Mergers And Acquisitions

Dehumidifiers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Dehumidifiers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Read More On The Global Dehumidifiers Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dehumidifiers-global-market-report

Emerging dehumidifiers market trends show that manufacturers are increasingly using Climatix in these devices. Climatix is a solution that uses technology to enable cost-effective and efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC). It is designed for heating or cooling application and seamlessly integrates into a building automation system. For instance, Munters uses Climatix for efficient performance of their dehumidifiers.

Other trends in the market include mergers and acquisitions. In February 2019, Lasko, an American based company that produces home comfort products acquired Intertex, Inc, B- Air that develops and supplies high-quality air movement products, for an undisclosed amount. As per dehumidifiers market analysis, the acquisition is expected to provide opportunity for Lasko in business expansion with additional product offerings from B-Air. B- Air is a developer and supplier of air movers, dehumidifiers, air scrubbers, inflatable blowers for commercial and retail use.

The global dehumidifier market size is expected to grow from $5.2 billion in 2020 to $5.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The major players covered in TBRC’s dehumidifiers industry report are DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l, Electrolux, General Filters, Honeywell International, Whirlpool Corporation, Therma-Stor, LG Electronics, Sunpentown International, Haier, Munters Group, Seibu Giken DST AB, Deye, TCL.

Dehumidifiers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dehumidifiers market overview, forecast dehumidifiers market size and growth for the whole market, dehumidifiers market segments, and geographies, dehumidifiers market trends, dehumidifiers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Dehumidifiers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3681&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Warm Air Heating Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/warm-air-heating-equipment-global-market-report

Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market - By Type (Air Purification Equipment, Attic And Exhaust Fan, Other Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment), By Range (Less Than 200 Square Ft, 200 - 400 Square Ft, More Than 400 Square Ft), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-fan-and-air-purification-equipment-market

Attic And Exhaust fans Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/attic-and-exhaust-fans-global-market-report-2018

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293