Dental Hygienist Broomfield CO Gets 70+ Google Reviews For Cleaning Exams X-rays

Broomfield, Colorado based hygiene care specialist Angie Rhoades of SmileLogic, Inc announced that they have recently reached over 70 Google reviews with a 5-star rating.

/EIN News/ -- Broomfield, United States, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angie Rhoades, RDH from SmileLogic, Inc, a specialist dental hygiene clinic in Broomfield, CO, has recently reached over 70 Google reviews with a 5-star rating, one example is here https://youtu.be/i_c076Z4m0A

SmileLogic, Inc is conveniently located at 520 Zang St, Broomfield, CO 80021 and welcomes cleaning, exams and X-ray patients from Louisville, Superior, Lafayette, Northglenn, Westminster, Federal Heights, Thornton, Sherrelwood and surrounding areas.

According to Angie, one of the most important advantages of seeing a dental hygiene specialist is that patients do not have to worry about up-selling of treatment or products that they may never use. This is one of the major reasons SmileLogic Inc has become known as the ‘go to place for dental hygiene exams, check-ups and cleanings.

It is clear from reading the online reviews that patients enjoy that fact that there is no agenda and if they are referred for further treatment, it is because they ‘do’ actually need it.

The hygiene and teeth cleaning services at SmileLogic, Inc aim to help patients improve and maintain their oral health.

A regular teeth cleaning and dental check-up can address and prevent common oral health issues. Angie Rhoades, owner of SmileLogic, Inc, has extensive experience providing quality hygiene solutions to patients of all ages.

Angie can offer professional oral hygiene assessments for patients, treatment of periodontal and gum disease, as well as monitor the mouth for any signs of concern.

Additional information can be found at https://finance.yahoo.com/news/dental-hygiene-specialist-broomfield-co-072000456.html

The hygiene care specialist will use professional tools to remove plaque, tartar and bacteria build-up that patients are generally unable to efficiently clean themselves.

During the appointment, the hygienist can also spot signs of gum disease and will refer patients to a dentist or periodontist if she sees anything that needs further treatment.

Angie is also highly trained on educating patients on the most effective ways to keep their teeth and gums healthy.

A satisfied patient said: “Angie is the best. Who needs a dentist (outside of emergencies of course) when you can see a stellar hygienist in her own element? I’ve been seeing Angie for years and rarely need to visit a dentist. She helps keep my smile clean and healthy year after year.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting https://www.smile-logic.com

Contact Info:

Name: Angie Rhoades

Email: Send Email

Organization: SmileLogic, Inc.

Address: 520 Zang St l, Broomfield, CO 80021, United States

Phone: +1-303-665-1281

Website: https://www.smile-logic.com/





