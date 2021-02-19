Modern Vintage Basketball Baseball Football Cards Buying Service Launched

Collectibles Investment Group of Phoenix, AZ has just updated its buying service, which allows collectors to maximize their earnings when selling rare, moder, or vintage sports cards.

More information about Collectibles Investment Group is available via https://collectiblesinvestmentgroup.com





This service was launched to streamline the process of selling collectibles and to help sellers maximize their earnings from each transaction. Collectibles Investment Group is staffed with highly skilled and experienced appraisers, which allows the firm to offer top dollar for sports cards.





The firm notes that the collectibles market is a big and growing sector, thanks to the sheer number of people who are avid sports fans. In fact, industry data shows that this sector brings in about $200 billion in revenue each year.





However, the market for selling sports cards has become very fragmented, with collectors often listing their products on auction sites where they have to deal with unreliable buyers. To counter this, the firm offers a trusted appraisal and selling platform that makes the entire process hassle-free.





To use the service, interested parties need only to fill out an online form and send a photo of their sports cards. The item will then be appraised and a quotation will be sent within 72 hours.





Should the seller accept the offer, Collectibles Investment Group offers free, insured shipping through FedEx. Once the item is received, payment will be forwarded in as little as 24 hours.





The firm guarantees that it will provide the highest possible offer for any collectible, taking into account its rarity and condition. It will buy sports collectibles of all kinds, whether they are in single units or entire collections.





Collectibles Investment Group is a leading expert in collectibles, buying and selling over $265 million in memorabilia. Aside from sports cards, it also purchases non-sport, entertainment, currency, comic book, toy, and video game collectibles.





A satisfied client had this to say of their experience: “As a professional collectibles dealer, it’s very important to me that I build long-term relationships with experts that I can trust. I hold Sean in the very highest esteem. He is a true professional with a long track record of happy sellers.”





Further information about Collectibles Investment Group and its services is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5Gdl6e2iHg&ab_channel=CollectiblesInvestmentGroup and https://www.facebook.com/collectiblesinvestmentgroup

