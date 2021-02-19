In the middle of the chaos of the crucifixion, a centurion noticed something different about the one they all call Christ

John B. Carter announces the release of ‘Centurion at the Cross’

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ga., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In looking at the event of the crucifixion of Christ, people see myriad characters in the flurry of activity that goes on at the foot of the cross. One such individual who receives a momentary mention by the gospel writers is the centurion at the cross. What brought the Centurion to confess the man hanging on a cross between two criminals was truly the Son of God? With the understanding that the basic human emotions, relationships, knowledge, experiences and personalities help drive human decisions, what was it that led him to make that conclusion?

In “Centurion at the Cross: A Journal of One Man’s Journey to the Cross and His Interaction with Christ— A Forty-Day Devotion” (published by WestBow Press), John B. Carter tells the story of Marcus, the centurion of the cross who was deployed to a land where he is seen as the aggressor. He must lead men on missions in support of the Roman governor, Pontius Pilate. However, the last thing he would expect is to find one man branded as an enemy. The last thing he even remotely thought he would see is, even though his fellow citizens turned against him, this one man would willingly lay down his life for them. In this book, readers will find Marcus interacting with a host of other characters. He interacts with Pilate, with the temple leadership and his fellow soldiers. It is his record of his journey from Rome to Jerusalem.

“The actual personal experiences of the centurion may have been lost to time. However, using a suggested sequence of possible events and interactions, coupled with the culture and environment during the time of Christ, could help to bring into light the building blocks of the centurion’s confession. Looking though his eyes and walking with him as he chronicles his journey, we get a glimpse of the possible untold story of this particular man,” Carter says.

“The Centurion at the Cross” invites readers into one man’s life and take a journey with him. There are points of application and challenges for readers to pause and think for a moment. It is not merely a reflection but an opportunity for them to grow in their faith journey. “The takeaway from this book is as that everyone makes choices. Everyone makes statements and assessments about the world in which we live. The question one must wrestle with is how the choices of today lead to the actions of tomorrow.” For more details about this book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Centurion-Cross-Interaction-Forty-day-Devotion/dp/1664205616

John B. Carter is a father, husband and retired Army officer. Above all else, he is a Christian. Through his younger years, in times of awkwardness and trails, he relied on his faith. Through strife and sometimes-bitter heartache, he clung to his faith. Through years of military service, it was his faith that continued to sustain him as he went through life. He holds an undergraduate degree in Religion and a Masers of Arts in Pastoral Care. He is active in his church. He and his wife now reside in Alabama.

