New Kinetic Sculpture REFLECTIONS by Ralfonso To Be Revealed at the Opening of the Biennial Kinetic Art Exhibit

Internationally acclaimed kinetic artist Ralfonso installs a monumental kinetic sculpture "REFLECTIONS" for the new City Town Square in Boynton Beach, Florida.

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA , USA, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally acclaimed kinetic master artist Ralfonso installs a new monumental kinetic sculpture for the new City Town Square in Boynton Beach, Florida. Named “REFLECTIONS”, his iconic landmark public art installation will serve as a meeting point for kinetic art lovers, residents, and visitors alike.

Inspired by a long-standing sculpture series derived from the study of nature, Ralfonso’s “REFLECTIONS” represent a 27 feet high and 26 feet wide kinetic, wind-driven sculpture group. The piece features 21 large mobile wings of different sizes, ranging from 3 to 11 feet in diameter, installed upon three polished stainless-steel columns. Carefully arranged wings rotate along with the wind and intersect with one another in opposite directions, as they animate the entrance to the new Town Hall. Beneath the columns, three zen-shaped seating areas mark the base of the sculpture, providing a comfortable and inviting gathering place for the community and visitors. The highly reflective moving sculpture elements reflect the surroundings during the day and turn into a colorful light beacon at night.

Located at the North-East corner of E Ocean Ave. and Seacrest Blvd, the “REFLECTIONS” sculpture will be officially inaugurated at the opening ceremony of the upcoming Kinetic Art Exhibit in Boynton Beach, Florida, on March 6, 2021.

“When the City of Boynton Beach’s Town Square project began, I knew it had to include a large signature kinetic artwork by Ralfonso”, said Debbie Coles-Dobay, former Public Art Manager for the city of Boynton Beach in service from 2012-2020. “This would deliver kinetic prominence to the City project and place it on the global public art map. The concept of Ralfonso’s, “REFLECTIONS” was created to serve as the Town Square gateway sculpture and kinetic plaza,” she added.

More About “REFLECTIONS”

“REFLECTIONS” continues a long-standing sculpture series initially designed by Ralfonso for the Olympic Games in Beijing, China in 2008. Inspired by concepts such as union, community, inclusion, and acceptance, this large-scale kinetic sculpture design won the Bronze Medal in the 2008 Olympic Landscape Competition.

Entitled “UNION”, the original sculpture design represents a group of five 60 ft tall vertical poles and was arranged as intersecting Olympic Rings, This concept is realized in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials, site-specifically designed to be in harmony with the public space they are installed at. Over the last 12 years, “UNION” sculptures are installed in six incarnations across the world, - in 4 cities in China, in Orlando, Florida and now in Boynton Beach, Florida. The “REFLECTIONS” piece follows the principles of the original design, while it further plays with different shapes and spatial organization and effects.

The essence of this unique design is the unpredictability of its movements, completely susceptible to the wind. It shows the work of unseen natural forces, imitating the uncertainty, but also the beauty of unforeseen encounters. Yet, grouped, these differently moving and intersecting elements remind us of the importance of community and family, inspiring a UNION between people.

“REFLECTIONS” sculpture installation video: https://youtu.be/Siaqw33DSQE

****

About Ralfonso:

Ralfonso has been creating kinetic and light sculptures that interact with the environment since 1980. Since 1999 he specializes in the design and execution of large to monumental kinetic and light sculptures for public places around the world. He works from his studios in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA, and Geneva, Switzerland, accepting both public and private commissions.

All Ralfonso kinetic sculptures move as they interact with water, wind, electricity, as well as with the natural environment and most importantly, with the viewer. Ralfonso’s sculptures have been exhibited, commissioned, or permanently installed in Switzerland, Netherlands, Russia, China, Germany, Hong Kong, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, France, Taiwan, and the USA.

Ralfonso also gives lectures, runs workshops and seminars at universities and companies around the world, both in-person and online, on topics such as Art and Architecture, Public Art Planning for the Next Century, S.T.E.A.M., Intelligent Design, etc.

Presently, Ralfonso is working on two new monumental sized kinetic public art projects in Putian and Fuqing in China.

****

www.ralfonso.com

****

Social Media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ralfonso_kinetic_sculptures/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Ralfonso1/featured

****

For further information and interview opportunities please contact:

Ralfonso

ralfonso@ralfonso.com

or

Ana Bambic Kostov

ana@aidecontent.com

****

For further information about the 2021 Boynton Beach Kinetic Art Exhibition see:

www.boynton-beach.org/kinetic