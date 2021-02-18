DLNR NEWS RELEASE: KAUAʻI NATIVE WOOD SALVAGED FROM PUBLIC LANDS AVAILABLE FOR AUCTION

Newsroom Posted on Feb 18, 2021 in Latest News

(Līhuʻe) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) and Division of State Parks (DSP) will be sponsoring a forest products auction for Kaua’i Native Hawaiian wood. All wood has been salvaged and harvested from DLNR lands on the island of Kaua’i over the last several years.

This auction will be held online and is planned for Friday, March 5, 2021, from 10am to 2pm. Interested buyers should contact DOFAW as soon as possible in order to fill out an auction application form and receive the participation link for the online meeting. Applicants will also receive details on all wood available in the action as well as locations and times in late February to view the lots in person.

All interested applicants please contact Mapuana O’Sullivan by email at [email protected] for more detailed information.

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office) www.dlnr.hawaii.gov