HDOT NEWS RELEASE: WEEKEND CONTRAFLOW OPERATIONS ON FARRINGTON HIGHWAY AT MAIPALAOA START FRIDAY, FEB. 19, 2021

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will add weekend contraflow operations on Farrington Highway at Maipalaoa Bridge in Maili starting Friday at 8 p.m., Feb. 19. The Maipalaoa Contraflow is needed for driver and work zone safety during the current phase of construction on the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement.

Beginning Feb. 19, the contraflow schedule will be:

Weekdays (Monday – Friday)

For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. Switch over of the middle lane to support the morning commute begins after 8 p.m. the previous day.

For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. Switch over of the middle lane for westbound travel begins after 12 p.m.

Weekends (Friday evening through Sunday)

The middle lane will remain set for westbound travel from Friday evening through 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Shift over of the middle lane to support the Monday morning commute will begin after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Previously, the middle lane was set in the eastbound (Honolulu bound) direction throughout the weekend.

Feedback from westside drivers received through Representative Stacelynn Eli and other Waianae representatives has resulted in this change in operations. HDOT will continue to make adjustments as necessary and anticipates returning the area to four lanes (two eastbound and two westbound) in Fall 2021.

Mahalo for your support as we work to improve the efficiency and safety of our bridges and roadways.