Resgreen Group Stock Symbol: RGGI is an Established Maker of Industrial Robotic Products Steps up Production of Wanda

Disinfecting Mobile Robots in Response to Strong Demand of the Covid Pandemic

We are extremely excited to have made such solid progress towards building one of a king printing facility to print 3-D mobile robots into existence. I am proud of the RGGI team and all partners” — CEO Parsh Patel

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResGreen Group, Stock Symbol : RGGI prepares for Wanda SD orders and is expanding it's production facility to 5,000 Sq. Ft. of Newly added space that will be used to expand production for final delivery of the WANDA SD sanitation robots. - Robotic Systems Developer with Years of Successful Experience.- Sales Commenced on Wanda Disinfecting Robot System that Sterilizes Facilities with UV Light.- Wanda Robot System Can Sterilize a 200 Sq. Ft. Space in 15 Minutes.- iOS Application for iPhone Users to Guide Wanda Disinfecting Robot.- Distribution Agreement with Renavotio and Initial Order of Wanda Robots.Resgreen Group International, Inc. (OTC: RGGI) develops AMRs ( autonomous mobile robots ) and AGVs (automatic guided vehicles) for the manufacturing industry. RGGI is using certain Know-how and Intellectual Property (IP) that it possesses and looks to acquire and develop components for material handling logistics and certain Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) and mobile technologies. RGGI management has years of professional engineering experience in this space and plans to remain focused and highly motivated to execute its business strategy to develop certain Automatic Guided Transports including AGV / AGC and Mobile COBOT.RGGI has hard-earned tacit knowledge in the design and use of automated guided vehicles. From hardware engineering, software development, and intellectual property management, RGGI has the resources to help your automated and robotics initiatives. RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For investors, the RGGI stock share structure is very attractive with 43.6 million shares outstanding and only 4.3 million shares in the public float.- RGGI To Increase Corporate Production and Manufacturing HeadquartersOn February 18th RGGI announced that to process the incoming orders for its Wanda SD disinfecting robots the company is expanding production facilities to 5,000 Sq. Ft. RGGI also noted that the overall robotic industry is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.8%. More information can be found at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market- RGGI Develops iOS Application for iPhone Users to Guide Wanda SD Disinfecting RobotOn February 16th RGGI announced it has expanded its mobile application offerings by developing an advanced iOS app that allows iPhone and iPad users to easily operate its Wanda SD disinfecting robot. Previously, RGGI also announced an Android app for remotely guiding its Wanda SD through hotels, offices, warehouses, and schools.The RGGI Wanda SD uses either Ultraviolet C (UVC) light or Ozone to kill 99.9 percent of dangerous viruses and bacteria. Exposure to UVC light and Ozone is dangerous to humans, which is why the Wanda SD must be controlled from a space that is outside the area being sanitized. As an additional safety measure, the mobile robot is also equipped with perimeter monitoring and ultrasonic sensors that detect when someone enters the disinfection area and automatically turns off the robot.- RGGI Signs Master Distribution Agreement with Renavotio; Includes an Initial Order of Wanda SD Disinfecting RobotsOn February 9th RGGI announced it has entered into a Master Distribution Agreement with Renavotio, Inc. (OTCQB: RIII) to market and handle all of the logistical functions such as order processing, shipping, billing, and collections for the Wanda SD/SA, disinfecting robot.Renavotio focuses on three unique infrastructure opportunities, including medical protective equipment, 5G, underground utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste management technology, and related industries.This agreement will free up RGGI to focus on the future design, development, and support for the Wanda SD/SA robots. The RGGI team is looking for and working to refine the Wanda model, but its engineers are also working feverously on the Pull Buddy and several other models still in the design stage. RGGI is also accepting purchase orders and invitations for the demonstration of Wanda SD.For more information on Resgreen Group International, Inc. 