Governor Wolf Announces New Funding to Introduce and Connect Thousands of South Central PA Students to Manufacturing Industry

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Junior Achievement of South Central Pennsylvania (JASCPA) in York County was approved for $200,000 in funding through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Training-to-Career program, a program that helps bring awareness to careers and opportunities within the state’s manufacturing industry and supports companies in identifying and training a skilled workforce through targeted programs and services.

“This funding will impact countless young students in our commonwealth by introducing them to Pennsylvania’s historic manufacturing industry—a sector they may know little about or never considered could be an option for them in their future,” said Gov. Wolf. “JASCPA is educating, inspiring and supporting students early on in choosing their own career paths by promoting work readiness and preparing them for economic success.”

The funding will allow JASCPA to build on the success of its STEM programs and help introduce students in grades 5-12 to careers in manufacturing, regional employers in the manufacturing sector, and the skills, training, and education needed to work in manufacturing careers. Program enhancements will be developed for both in-person and digital programs and offered at no cost to schools throughout south central Pennsylvania, reaching tens of thousands of students to educate them about the manufacturing industry.

“We are excited by the opportunity that this funding will provide to expand on our already rich work readiness experiences and to be even more focused on great manufacturing job opportunities in Pennsylvania,” said JASCPA President Tom Russell.

JASCPA helps prepare students for a bright future through financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship and will develop manufacturing-focused program enhancements for its JA BizTown/BizTown Adventures, YES!/Digital YES!, STEM Summit, Virtual STEM Expo, and JA Inspire Virtual programs. These activities will be piloted, launched, and evaluated during the 2021-22 school year.

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017, and since then has funded 50 projects and invested more than $11 million through the Training-to-Career program. Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

